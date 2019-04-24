CLOSE
Charges Dropped Against 15 Year Old That Was Brutally Beaten By Police!? [VIDEO]

One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A 15 year old in Florida, named Lucca, went viral last week after footage of him being pepper sprayed and beat at a McDonalds by Broward County Sheriff’s. Lucca according to witnesses was a kind gentle young man that didn’t do anything wrong except for try to pick up his cell phone when he was pepper sprayed in the face and had his head slammed into the ground multiple times because Broward County Sheriff’s said he was acting “aggressive.” Police were called to the McDonald’s that is an after school hangout after employees said their was a crowd preparing for a fight. 15 year old Lucca was ultimately charged with assault, resisting arrest and trespassing.

But it is now being reported that after viewing the tape (i.e. public outrage) that charges against Lucca have been droppedbut the question being raised now is that the officer that was placed on leave for the beating, will he now be brought up on charges. Lucca’s family is now being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Check out the video below.

