Rugrats Live-Action Film Announced

Nickelodeon announced that the beloved 90s cartoon is getting a television re-launch with a 26 episode order. There is also a live-action movie with CGI characters on the way.

I love the Rugrats with every fiber of my being and am looking forward to a cartoon revival. Not really digging a live action movie though.

Here’s a question, is the new Rugrats revival going to be like a direct continuation (ie with Kimi, and Dill) or are restarting the whole show from the beginning but with smartphones like in the recent comics?

How do you feel about Rugrats getting a television re-launch and a live-action movie? https://t.co/e4bHR7GPQX — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 17, 2018

