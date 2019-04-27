CLOSE
Jay-Z Brings Out Nas, Cam'Ron & Jim Jones For Epic 'B-Sides 2' Show [VIDEO]

JAY-Z At Webster Hall

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

There are epic hip-hop nights and then there’s Jay-Z B-Side nights. The legendary rapper re-opened Webster Hall on Friday night for the second of his B-Side concert series, the first one taking place four years ago.

This time, there wouldn’t be the same guests such as State Property, Beanie Sigel and Memphis Bleek. Instead, Nas showed up for “Success” from American Gangster, did a back and forth where Jay played hype man for “The World Is Yours” as Hov did “Dead Presidents.”

Then, the unthinkable happened – Cam’Ron hit the stage for “Welcome To New York City.” To make it even crazier? Jim Jones pulled up too as the two Harlem brothers did a Diplomats classic in “I Really Mean It.”

“We should’ve been doing shit like this a long time ago. [They’re] not my enemies, they’re my brothers,” Hov said of Cam and Jim.

There were freestyle tributes to Nipsey Hussle, the 92 bricks story FINALLY being explained and more. If you were a diehard Jay-Z fan, this show was for you.

Jay-Z Performs At Webster Hall - Backstage

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

JAY-Z, B-Sides 2 Setlist

01. The Prelude (Kingdom Come Intro)

02. Some People Hate

03. Don’t You Know

04. Come And Get Me

05. People Talkin’

06. Lucifer

07. Some How Some Way

08. B-Sides 2 Freestyle

09. So Ambitious

10. Allure

11. This Life Forever

12. Young Gs

13. What’s Free

14. Sweet

15. American Gangster

16. Success (w/ Nas)

17. The World Is Yours / Dead Presidents (w/ Nas)

18. N.Y. State Of Mind (w/ Nas)

19. Where I’m From

20. Marcy Me

21. Welcome To New York City (w/ Cam’Ron)

22. I Really Mean It (w/ Cam’Ron & Jim Jones)

23. No Hook

24. Momma Loves Me

25. Adnis

26. La La La (Excuse Me Miss Again)

27. Pump It Up Freestyle

28. I Love The Dough

29. Jigga My N****

30. Hola Hovito

31. D’evils

32. Feelin’ It

33. Friend Or Foe

34. In My Lifetime (Remix)

35. B-Sides 2 Freestyle #2

36. Never Change

37. Dear Summer

38. Thank You

39. Hovi Baby

Jay-Z Brings Out Nas, Cam’Ron & Jim Jones For Epic ‘B-Sides 2’ Show [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

