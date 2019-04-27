CLOSE
University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team Confirms It Won’t Be Visiting The White House

NCAA Men's Final Four - National Championship - Texas Tech v Virginia

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

It’s confirmed. The University of Virginia men’s basketball team will not celebrate at the White House.

Weeks after the Cavaliers clinched the 2019 NCAA championship title, head coach Tony Bennett announced the team would not celebrate the win over Texas Tech at the White House. Bennett shared the news in a statement Friday night, citing scheduling conflicts among athletes.

The long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House has been broken multiple times under the Trump presidency. The Philadelphia Eagles, Golden State Warriors, and the 2018 NCAA champion Villanova are among the teams that did not celebrate their victories at the White House; however, the New England Patriots, the Washington Capitals, and Clemson University’s football team were among the champs POTUS has hosted.

Earlier this week, the Baylor women’s basketball team announced they will visit White House to celebrate their third NCAA title.

 

University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team Confirms It Won’t Be Visiting The White House was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

