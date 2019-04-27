SPORTS: Ohio State’s Nick Bosa Gets a Congratulatory Tweet From President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Defensive end Nick Bosa will be playing for the San Francisco 49ers next season.
Bosa was drafted 2nd overall Friday.
In a press conference, he apologized for since-deleted social media posts, including one where he called Colin Kaepernick a clown.
Kaepernick is a former 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the national anthem to protest treatment of minorities.
Saturday morning, President Trump wanted Bosa to know he had his support.
