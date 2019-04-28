Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Sandra is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Sandra says she and Jeff have been together for the last 3 years. With all the good things about him, it drives her crazy that he is always late. She recently had to depend on him for a ride to work when her car was in the shop and he showed up 30 minutes late, resulting in her being late for a work meeting with management. She seeks advice tonight. Does his lack of respect for her time mean that he doesn’t care? Can his tardiness be corrected? What’s your advice for Sandra?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: