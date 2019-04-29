Houston High School Principal Addresses Dress Code Controversy [EXCLUSIVE]

| 04.29.19
Last week, Madison High School principal Carlotta Brown had everyone up in arms over a dress code she instituted for parents.

The policy, which was posted on the Madison High School website called for both male and female parents to dress not as if they just rolled out of bed when they step inside the school. That meant no bonnets, no tank tops, no pajamas or anything of the sort.

Despite the backlash, Principal Brown has remained firm as to why she issued the dress code and she spoke to the Madd Hatta Morning Show to address any conflicts.

According to Principal Brown, parents CAN wear whatever they want while in the carpool lane. However, they are asked to wear appropriate clothing when they step inside the school. “Coming inside the school, not in the carpool lane,” Brown told the Morning Show.

“The first time a lady came in, she had a see-through top where you could see her breasts, her nipples, and her areola. You can do a survey of all the principals and they will say the same thing. I asked her, ‘Where are you going?’ She said, “I’m going to visit the teachers. I said, ‘That’s not going to be possible.’”

Brown also hopes that parents and critics keep that same energy in their uproar to the dress code to their child’s study habits, education, events and more.

“I know parents are listening to me. The same type of aggressiveness that you’re apart of for this whole quest for the dress code, I need all parents to be like that for their child’s education. I hope everyone’s listening. They need to come to the school, they need to meet with the teachers, they need to ensure that every teacher is teaching, they need to come to PTO meetings, come to sports events. I need the same aggressiveness, tenacity, and perseverance.”

You can watch the full interview up top or on our YouTube channel. Subscribe and turn post notifications on so you don’t miss ANY of our exclusive interviews and more!

Houston High School Principal Addresses Dress Code Controversy [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

