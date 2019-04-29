CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Debate Rages Over Whether Black Women Support Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator has been accused of ducking questions about his presidential plans for Black America.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US Senator Nina Turner speaks at Democratic Presidential...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

The lingering question of how much support Bernie Sanders has from Black women voters was exacerbated last week during his appearance at the She the People Presidential Forum in Houston last week. That debate continued in a major way Sunday when one of Sanders’ top campaign staffers, a Black woman, defended the Vermont senator’s appeal to the coveted demographic.

But that appeal was uncertain after Sanders, one of eight Democratic White House hopefuls at the event billed as “the first-ever Presidential candidate forum focused on women of color,” was asked about his plan to stem the rise of white nationalism. The Vermont senator’s familiar refrain that he once marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. elicited groans, jeers and boos, suggesting the audience wanted to hear new talking points instead of those from the 2016 election.

Former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner, who is Sander’s campaign co-chair, appeared on the AM Joy show on MSNBC Sunday morning and cited statistics to show the senator was support from the vital voting bloc of Black women.

But Joy Reid, host of the show, and Dr. Jason Johnson, another panelist, begged to differ and said Sanders squandered the perfect opportunity for him to bolster his support from Black women voters. They both said Sanders failed to answer the question and instead relied on tired talking points that don’t move the dial on the conversation about white nationalism in America.

Watch the full exchange below.

Turner previously blasted the Black women in the audience who booed, saying at a rally the day after the event that the jeers were disrespectful.

“In what world when you are sitting on the stage telling folks about your history, and you mention the fact that you were on the March on Washington with Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Fort Worth, in what world do people boo that?” she asked the crowd. “That happened to Senator Sanders yesterday, and I’m calling it out. In what world? You don’t boo folks for that. And I don’t care if it was somebody who I didn’t care about their policies, if they stood up with the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other heroes and sheroes, we need to shout that out.”

That commentary prompted a response from LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the elections advocacy group Black Votes Matter. She said that the last thing anyone should be doing was blaming Black women voters.

That wasn’t the first time that Sanders has ducked questions about his plans for Black America should he be elected president.

Back in February, Sanders was in the middle of a CNN town hall event when a Black woman in the audience asked him about his stance on reparations. But the 77-year-old, who has been a bit iffy (some might say he’s flip-flopped) on the topic, further blurred the lines when he ended his very noncommittal answer by stating, “It depends on what the word means,” he said.

His multitude of past racial blunders — remember when he said that white people who didn’t vote for Stacey Abrams “are not necessarily racist” because they felt “uncomfortable” voting for a Black candidate? — have also been far from a good look for Sanders.

Nevertheless, Sanders was still in second place in the most recent Democratic presidential nomination poll published by Real Clear Politics.

SEE ALSO:

HBCU Hosts Presidential Candidates To Specifically Address ‘Women Of Color’

Women Of Color Represent Growing U.S. Voting Force

Reparations presidential candidates

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

24 photos Launch gallery

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

Continue reading Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

UPDATED: 9:58 p.m. EDT, April 26 -- Another day, another presidential candidate. The ever-widening slate of White House hopefuls increased Thursday morning when former Vice President Joe Biden threw his name in the ring to challenge Donald Trump for the presidency. Biden's announcement came a few days after Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton announced that he, too, would be running for president. The Iraq War veteran has positioned himself as a national security candidate, but the list of issues his campaign website says he supports did not seem as, er, inclusive as other candidates'. The addition of Moulton, 40, would probably not be the last for the expanding slate of presidential contenders that was all but assured to keep growing as the country braces for President Donald Trump's bid to get re-elected. Twitter users offered some precious cultural context to Moulton's candidacy. https://twitter.com/JohnCluverius/status/1120328203388772352 https://twitter.com/dennisdiclaudio/status/1120327192641191942 The recent release of the redacted Mueller Report has redirected the focus of many Democrats to the possibility of getting Trump impeached. However, contentious debate and heated rhetoric were lingering among the candidates. As we inch closer to primary season, perhaps no other single topic has managed to get as much attention as the argument surrounding reparations for descendants of slaves. READ MORE: Americans Appear Ready To Support Reparations: Report Most recently, a handful of candidates took the podium at the Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network convention to explain their plans for Black America should they be elected president. Each person was asked about his or her stance on using reparations to compensate Black descendants of slaves, and some of the responses left much to be desired. One thing's for sure: With talk about reparations being at a fever pitch during this election cycle, 2020 candidates better get well versed in the subject so as to not come across as uninformed. READ MORE: U.S. Owes Reparations To African-Americans, UN Experts Say Author Ta-Nehisi Coates penned an essay in 2014 titled “The Case for Reparations” that laid out an argument in support of America making amends for centuries of disadvantaged generations of Black people. When Coates’ essay was published just five short years ago, only 6 percent of whites supported cash payments to the descendants of slaves, while only 19 percent of whites supported special education and job training programs to them. Now, a growing percentage of whites, Blacks, Independents, Democrats and Republicans said they believe the federal government doesn’t spend enough money on improving the conditions of African-Americans, according to the 2018 General Social Survey. All that to say, there certainly is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the fate of reparations for Black people in America. Scroll down to see where all of the declared White House candidates stand, or sit, on the topic. This list will be updated as more candidates announce their bids for the presidency.

Debate Rages Over Whether Black Women Support Bernie Sanders was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close