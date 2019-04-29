Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tia and Brent have been married for ten years. Tia says she doesn’t want to sound petty, but, she says Brent is always telling other people how good the food is when they go to family or work outings, but never compliments hers. She brought it up and she says he just kind of laughed and said that he eats it so it must be good. Tonight, Tia wants to know if its possible that Brent doesn’t like her cooking and is trying to not hurt her feelings or is she just tripping?

