Ohio Boy Saves Himself & Sister From Kidnapping!!

The terrifying incident happened Thursday in Middletown, about 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The boy, identified only as Chance, and his sister, identified as Skylar, were out and about with their grandmother. The pair was sitting in the backseat of their grandmother’s car while she took a woman to a hospital emergency room. Once they arrived, the children’s grandmother, Nita Coburn, stepped out of the car to help the woman into the emergency room. An estimated 10 seconds later a man jumped into the driver’s seat and began to drive off!!

“The little boy opened the door to escape and the little girl started to jump out also but the man grabbed the hoodie of the little girl, not allowing her to leave,” the Middletown Division of Police wrote on its Facebook page. “As she tried to get away her little brother grabbed hold of her and pulled her away from the kidnapper and they both tumbled out of the vehicle as it was moving.”

The kids’ were able to escape from the vehicle while their grandmother’s desperately attempted to save them! All of this was captured on security footage obtained from the hospital, which the Middletown police shared in a Facebook post.

In the video, the car is seen being driven away from the emergency room entrance just as a passenger-side door swings open. Coburn runs up to the car and tries to grab a hold of the driver’s side door of the vehicle, while the children tumble out of the passenger side.