As we are sending healing energy to John Singleton here comes the news of another one of our legends having a medical emergency. Reports say that Peabo Bryson has suffered a mild heart attack.

It’s being described as a “mild” heart attack and it happened over the weekend at his home in Georgia. Peabo is currently responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic he’ll make a speedy recovery.

So far, it’s not clear as to when Peabo will be released from the hospital, but the latest report has him is in stable condition.

PRAYERS UP! PEABO BRYSON SUFFERS HEART ATTACK was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

