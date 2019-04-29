CLOSE
PRAYERS UP! PEABO BRYSON SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

As we are sending healing energy to John Singleton here comes the news of another one of our legends having a medical emergency. Reports say that Peabo Bryson has suffered a mild heart attack.

It’s being described as a “mild” heart attack and it happened over the weekend at his home in Georgia. Peabo is currently responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic he’ll make a speedy recovery.

So far, it’s not clear as to when Peabo will be released from the hospital, but the latest report has him is in stable condition.

