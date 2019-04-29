Salt Opens Up About Divorce After 28 Year Marriage

Salt N Pepa have a new reality show coming out on BET titled, ‘Ladies Night,’ which will delve into the personal life of the girls, including Salt’s (Cheryl James) divorce after 28 years of marriage.

Salt spoke with TheJasmineBrand.com, about the difficulty of her divorce, saying, “Well, going back to divorce. I’m newly divorced… for about a year. And I went through a really difficult divorce. It was hard… one of the darkest times of my life because it took so long. I was with my husband for… my daughter’s 27… so 28 years. It was me trying to fill someone else’s void. And I didn’t realize that I was doing that. Sometimes we make ourselves small to fit in someone’s box and accommodate them. A lot of times we do that with men. And when I was coming out, it was a long process of me coming out of the dark part of being divorced.”

Salt thanked her good friend Pepa for being there for her, saying, “A lot of it had to do with my faith. A lot of it had to do with being around my girlfriends who I know love and support me and them being available to talk. I talked to Pep a lot, I cried a lot. I didn’t try to rush through emotion and the death of my marriage. I really focused on healing and being consistent with whatever I had to do. I took a few classes, I did a little therapy. Whatever you have to do to get yourself out of it, you will one day eventually get past it.” Salt added that it took four years long after being hung up in the court process.

Fans will see get to see her go through the motions of her divorce on the new reality show. Salt also is a shoulder for her co-star and SWV singer Coko, as she is going through her own divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Ladies’ Night debuts on BET April 30th at 10PM. Will you watch the show?

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 16 photos Launch gallery We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs 1. Mike Epps Source: 1 of 16 2. Dwayne Wade Source: 2 of 16 3. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Honsou Source: 3 of 16 4. Usher and Tameka Raymond were once married…but as we know, it didn’t work out. Source: 4 of 16 5. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey Source: 5 of 16 6. Mashonda Tifrere was once married to Swizz Beatz. Source: 6 of 16 7. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose Source: 7 of 16 8. Kimora and Russell Simmons Source: 8 of 16 9. Janet Jackson has been divorced…twice. Source: 9 of 16 10. ‘All My Children’ star and current guest star on ‘Power’ Debbi Morgan has been married…and divorced four times. Source: 10 of 16 11. Eric Benet was married to and divorced from Halle Berry. Now they are both married to other people. Source: 11 of 16 12. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife. Source: 12 of 16 13. And we thought it would last – Evelyn Lozada and Ocho Cinco. Source: 13 of 16 14. Yup, Shaunie really was a basketball wife, she was married to Shaquille O’Neal. Source: 14 of 16 15. Allen and Tawanna Iverson are legally divorced, but have apparently reconciled, although they haven’t remarried. Source: 15 of 16 16. Not quite divorced yet, but the papers have been filed and it’s been finalized…but will Khloe and Lamar go through with it? Source: 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Salt Opens Up About Divorce After 28 Year Marriage was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com