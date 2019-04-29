CLOSE
Salt Opens Up About Divorce After 28 Year Marriage

Salt N Pepa have a new reality show coming out on BET titled, ‘Ladies Night,’ which will delve into the personal life of the girls, including Salt’s (Cheryl James) divorce after 28 years of marriage.

Salt spoke with TheJasmineBrand.com, about the difficulty of her divorce, saying, “Well, going back to divorce. I’m newly divorced… for about a year. And I went through a really difficult divorce. It was hard… one of the darkest times of my life because it took so long. I was with my husband for… my daughter’s 27… so 28 years. It was me trying to fill someone else’s void. And I didn’t realize that I was doing that. Sometimes we make ourselves small to fit in someone’s box and accommodate them. A lot of times we do that with men. And when I was coming out, it was a long process of me coming out of the dark part of being divorced.”

Salt thanked her good friend Pepa for being there for her, saying, “A lot of it had to do with my faith. A lot of it had to do with being around my girlfriends who I know love and support me and them being available to talk. I talked to Pep a lot, I cried a lot. I didn’t try to rush through emotion and the death of my marriage. I really focused on healing and being consistent with whatever I had to do. I took a few classes, I did a little therapy. Whatever you have to do to get yourself out of it, you will one day eventually get past it.” Salt added that it took four years long after being hung up in the court process.

Fans will see get to see her go through the motions of her divorce on the new reality show. Salt also is a shoulder for her co-star and SWV singer Coko, as she is going through her own divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Ladies’ Night debuts on BET April 30th at 10PM. Will you watch the show?

 

Salt Opens Up About Divorce After 28 Year Marriage was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

