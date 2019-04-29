I have to be the only person in the entire universe that does not watch HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” so I have no problem delivering this spoiler for those who have not seen last nights episode as of yet.

****Spoiler Alert****

Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which depicted the Great Battle of Winterfell, was even more blood-soaked than expected. All in, seven major characters died, including the Night King, killed by Arya!!! Can you believe it!

Did you watch?

Game of Thrones (Spoiler Alert) was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: