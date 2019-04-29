CLOSE
Game of Thrones (Spoiler Alert)

Do Not Read If You Haven't Seen Last Night's Episode of GOT!

Game Of Thrones

Source: Helen Sloan/HBO / Game Of Thrones HBO

I have to be the only person in the entire universe that does not watch HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” so I have no problem delivering this spoiler for those who have not seen last nights episode as of yet.

Natalie Dormer Jack Gleeson - Margaery Tyrell and Joffrey Baratheon

Source: Macall B Polay / Macall B Polay/HBO

****Spoiler Alert****

Sunday’s episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which depicted the Great Battle of Winterfell, was even more blood-soaked than expected. All in, seven major characters died, including the Night King, killed by Arya!!! Can you believe it!

Did you watch?

 

