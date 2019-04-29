Gloria Mayfield Banks speaks at her first Women’s Empowerment in Raleigh, North Carolina. She talks about all the vendors and great performers like, Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin , and Patti LaBelle.

She explains her struggles of writing her book, because of her dyslexia. Her book, Quantum Leaps ’10 Steps To Help Your Soar’ , she opens up about the journey to complete it.

Gloria Mayfield Banks Makes Her Statement At Women’s Empowerment 2019 was originally published on foxync.com