Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre’s Moroccan wedding was a ceremony straight out of the the folds of a fairytale.
Idris looked dapper in a custom black Ozwald Boateng suit, while Sabrina, styled by Law Roach, stunned in a Vera Wang dress.
According to People, Sabrina paid homage to her hubby with a special embroidery on her dress, “This train carries no wrong do-ers,” which is a saying tattooed on Idris’ forearm.
Sabrina’s off-the-shoulder cathedral-length gown was embellished with hand-placed macramé lace.
A first look at @SabrinaDhowre’s classic off-the-shoulder, A-line gown custom-made by @VeraWangGang, with make-up by @CTilburyMakeUp and hair by @LuanaB.Hair. See more of the world exclusive of #SabrinaDhowre and #IdrisElba’s wedding celebrations in the upcoming July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.
After the ceremony, Sabrina changed into another custom Vera Wang gown with macramé lace and crystal and pearl embroidery.
Idris proposed to Sabrina months before at a private screening for his movie Yardie out of fear he would have to wait until after Valentine’s Day to pop the question.
“It was like two days before Valentine’s and I had this ring in my pocket, it was burning a hole,” Idris explained to Ellen DeGeneres. “And then Valentine’s came and she had to fly somewhere, so there was a likelihood I wasn’t going to see her on Valentine’s Day. So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.”
Congrats to the lovely couple.
How Sabrina Dhowre Paid Homage To Her Hubby In The Hem Of Her Stunning Wedding Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com