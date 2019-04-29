CLOSE
Legendary Director John Singleton Dead

John Singleton Portrait Session 1991

Source: Aaron Rapoport / Getty

***Update***

John Singleton has officially passed away after being taken off life support, the family confirms.

“John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

***Update***

Singleton’s family released a statement informing fans John Singleton will be taken off life support today.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” they said in a statement.

Singleton “quietly struggled with hypertensions. More than 40% of African-American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe.”

***Update***

According to FOX 4, legendary director John Singleton has died. He was 51. However, TMZ has a conflicting report that Singleton is still alive and on life support.

According to Michael Blackmon, reporter at BuzzFeedNews, Singleton’s publicist reached out to him to deny death reports.

FOX4KC.com claims that Singleton’s family informed FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards, Monday morning, that Singleton has died.

The Boys N Tha Hood director suffered a fatal stroke two weeks ago and was in a medically coma until reports surfaced that he has passed.

Singleton’s family is divided over his estate, TMZ reports. Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is the conservator over his estate, however his daughter Cleopatra filed a motion in an attempt to gain control over his estate. But the battle isn’t limited to both Singleton’s mother and daughter, his girlfriend is also trying to gain control over his estate.

Conflicting reports about Singleton’s death circulated last week after his daughter reportedly claimed his health was improving in an attempt to gain control out of fear Ward will “fleece” the estate and isolate the children out of their father’s $35 million fortune.

Singleton was the first Black director to be nominated for an Academy Award for his prolific film Boyz n the Hood.

