Teenager Defaces Nipsey Hussle Mural & People Are Pissed

Sometimes we need to tell these kids to STOP doing it for the Gram. Smh.

Case in point is the following article that comes from our hip hop family over at Hip Hop DX – that showcases a teenage girl – for, whatever reason – defacing a memorial sight set up in Hartford to honor the late, great, Nipsey Hussle.

Via | HipHopDX

HARTFORD, CT – A Connecticut teenager — who has been identified as Kaitlyn Renee or “Kay Kay” — had the audacity to deface an elaborate Nipsey Hussle mural with a can of black spay paint over the weekend.

The person filming it, who Twitter has accused of being in on the stunt, stood there and laughed as the aspiring vandal took selfies with the damaged wall.

WOWWWW!!! Look at this ATTENTION SEEKING girl defacing NIPSEY HUSSLE’s mural. Babygirl needs a THERAPIST stat!?!🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ She’s wild disrespectful🤯😒😒😒 #NipseyHussle #blacktwitter pic.twitter.com/cBVBNscZru — Toya Johnson🦋 (@ToyaBK79) April 27, 2019

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 24 hours ago

