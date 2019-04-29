CLOSE
Feature Story
Cause Of Death Revealed For 13-Year-Old Girl Who Died Following Fight

A Medical Examiner Confirmed Kashala Francis Died Of A Brain Tumor

The cause of death of 13-year-old Kashala Francis has been revealed.

Francis died days after she was attacked near Attucks Middle School in southeast Houston.

According to the medical examiner, Francis died due t complications of intracranial neoplasm, a brain tumor.

Kashala Francis‘ mother Mamie Jackson says her daughter was attacked by two girls after school earlier this month. A third girl jumped in and kicked Kashala in the head.

Jackson says when her daughter returned home after school Thursday that she was okay and just had a bruise on her face.

As the days progressed, Kashala complained of a painful headache. Jackson told her daughter over the phone to lie down. By the time first responders arrived at their home, Kashala was unconscious. She was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital and doctor’s made a tragic discovery.

“We found out she has a large tumor in the back of her head, and she had fluid buildup in her brain,” Jackson said.

The tumor was unknown to family members before doctors discovered it on Sunday. There’s no word on whether or not the fight contributed to Kashala’s death or if it were a pre-existing condition.

Photos
