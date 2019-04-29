School Bus Driver Admits to Judge He Raped a Girl, Yet Gets No Prison Sentence

WATERTOWN, New York – A former Watertown school bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who was on his bus route was sentenced Thursday.

Shane Piche, 25, was sentenced to 10 years probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Watertown Daily Times, the judge noted Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Mint Images and Getty Images

29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS) 29 photos Launch gallery 29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS) 1. Chris Brown’s 2013 Court Appearance. Source: 1 of 29 2. The Washington, D.C. Courthouse Where Chris Brown Will Appear. Source: 2 of 29 3. Chris Brown In Court. Source: 3 of 29 4. Chris Brown With His Head Down In Court. Source: 4 of 29 5. Chris Brown Sports New Specs In Court. Source: 5 of 29 6. Chris Brown Listening To The Judge In Court. Source: 6 of 29 7. Chris Brown Bows His Head In Court. Source: 7 of 29 8. Chris Brown Looking Worried In Court. Source: 8 of 29 9. Chris Brown In Court. Source: 9 of 29 10. Chris Brown Looking Back At His Mother In Court. Source: 10 of 29 11. Chris Brown Sporting A New Hair Cut. Source: 11 of 29 12. Chris Brown Laying Down In Court. Source: 12 of 29 13. Chris Brown and His Lawyer Working Out Details Of His Probation Agreement. Source: 13 of 29 14. Chris Brown Leaving Court. Source: 14 of 29 15. Chris Brown Outside The Court. Source: 15 of 29 16. Chris Brown Leaving The Courthouse. Source: 16 of 29 17. Chris Brown Sitting In Court. Source: 17 of 29 18. Chris Brown In Court. Source: 18 of 29 19. Chris Brown In All Black. Source: 19 of 29 20. The Courthouse Where Chris Brown Will Appear In D.C. Source: 20 of 29 21. Chris Brown In Court. Source: 21 of 29 22. Chris Brown Going Through Paper Work In Court. Source: 22 of 29 23. Chris Brown Listening To The Judge Speak. Source: 23 of 29 24. Rihanna and Chris Brown’s Mother In Silent Support. Source: 24 of 29 25. Rihanna Appears With Chris Brown In Court. Source: 25 of 29 26. Chris Brown Being Escorted Out Of The Courthouse. Source: 26 of 29 27. Chris Brown Leaving The L.A. Courthouse. Source: 27 of 29 28. Chris Brown Composed During His Court Appearance. Source: 28 of 29 29. Chris Brown’s Court Proceedings. Source: 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading 29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS) 29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS)

School Bus Driver Admits to Judge He Raped a Girl, Yet Gets No Prison Sentence was originally published on wzakcleveland.com