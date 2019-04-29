CLOSE
National
HomeNational

School Bus Driver Admits to Judge He Raped a Girl, Yet Gets No Prison Sentence

6 reads
Leave a comment
Judges Bench and Chair

Source: Mint Images / Getty

WATERTOWN, New York – A former Watertown school bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl who was on his bus route was sentenced Thursday.

Shane Piche, 25, was sentenced to 10 years probation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the Watertown Daily Times, the judge noted Piche had no prior arrests and there was only one victim.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Mint Images and Getty Images

29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS)

29 photos Launch gallery

29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS)

29 Pics Of Chris Brown In Court (PHOTOS)

School Bus Driver Admits to Judge He Raped a Girl, Yet Gets No Prison Sentence was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close