DANCERS SHUT DOWN TIMES SQUARE FOR BEYONCÉ’S #BEFOREILETGOCHALLENGE:

Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge has caught fire! Everyone wants to learn how to do the new line dance and a group of dancers took over NYC’s Time Square just to show everyone how it goes. Check out the video below:

 

According to VIBE, NYC choreographer Charles Smith Jr. shut down Times Square for Bey’s new challenge. Smith told the publication, “After the initial video, I received crazy amounts of DMs asking me to teach it again in a class setting. I was adamant on not ‘charging’ folks to do this slide, you know, because it was created as a love offering to us black folks. So, I decided to just do it again in a larger setting, and where else but Times Square?”

He continued, “I created this in the image of my mom, my grandmas, my aunts, my sisters, my cousins. When I heard it, for obvious reasons it took me back to my childhood cookouts… I wanted to create something we could do now! Something that we could all get up and do when the song comes on. It’s not about the steps, it’s about the feeling of the steps.”

 

 

