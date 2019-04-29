CLOSE
Cincinnati Podcast
#FacebookLiveFriday’s with Lincoln Ware 4/26

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Shay Britt from Walnut Hills who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, Shahrazad Ali, and Dr. Odell Owens.

Some of today’s topics include: Bengals draft, Tyreek Hill investigation, and which community is being gentrified more than any other in the country.

Be sure to listen to The Lincoln Ware Show Monday thru Friday from 10am-12noon.  Or listen to more from the show here. 

 

