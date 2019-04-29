If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Shay Britt from Walnut Hills who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, Shahrazad Ali, and Dr. Odell Owens.

Some of today’s topics include: Bengals draft, Tyreek Hill investigation, and which community is being gentrified more than any other in the country.

Be sure to listen to The Lincoln Ware Show Monday thru Friday from 10am-12noon. Or listen to more from the show here.

The Latest:

#FacebookLiveFriday’s with Lincoln Ware 4/26 was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted April 29, 2019

Also On 100.3: