CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Files For Legal Guardianship Of His Daughter, Emani

7 reads
Leave a comment
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Nipsey Hussle‘s sister Samantha Smith has filed for legal guardianship of Hussle’s daughter, 7-year-old Emani according to TMZ.

The outlet is reporting that Sam believes that Emani’s biological mother is unable to care for the child. In Sam’s eyes, she’s assisted for the care of of Emani throughout her life and wants to “ensure the continued stability” for her and “ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship” with her late father’s family.

A judge has yet to rule on the guardianship petition. Hussle was tragically murdered on March 31 in front of his Marathon Clothing store. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on April 12th, one day after a public memorial service at Staples Center.

RELATED: The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To Rename Crayola Color “Nipsey Blue”

RELATED: James Harden Dedicates Houston Rockets Playoff Run To Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Files For Legal Guardianship Of His Daughter, Emani was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close