CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Another Championship Team Gets Served Some Fast Food at the White House

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-BASKET-WOMEN-TRUMP

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

After receiving criticism for not inviting a professional female sports team to the White House in his two years as president, Donald Trump hosted the 2019 NCAA women’s tournament champions, the Baylor Lady Bears, for a celebratory visit on Monday. As has become typical Trump behavior, the president served the athletes a selection of fast-food items, and lauded their basketball jerseys for displaying “such beautiful arms.”

The overall interaction was amusing for some of the players, who took to Instagram to laugh at the McDonald’s and the cheap pizza Trump so graciously offered them. The spread was similar to the one served during the Clemson football team visit in January, which occurred during the government shutdown. He repeated the fast-food gesture when hosting the North Dakota State Bison following their 2019 FCS win.

The president reportedly enjoys ordering from restaurants like McDonald’s because of a “longtime fear of being poisoned.”

During the visit, the president asked the Baylor Bears’ head coach Kim Mulkey whether or not she would ever like to work at the White House, to which she briefly responded, “no.”

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and First and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

10 photos Launch gallery

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

Continue reading Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

Caucasian Rage! From Kavanaugh To Trump, When White Men Attack

White male fragility is serious. Many times when they feel like their privilege is being threatened, all Caucasian hell breaks loose. Sadly, we have a president whose very delicate ego has nearly thrown us into nuclear war due to his temper tantrums. See Also: GOP Calls Maxine Waters Angry Black Woman But Praises Brett Kavanaugh Brett Kavanaugh testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week was a prime example of the aforementioned white sensitivity. From the moment he sat down Friday morning, he was hysterical. The next possible justice on the Supreme Court screamed, cried and refused to answer questions — all while telling everyone how much he worshiped beer but never had a drinking problem. Not surprisingly, Kavanaugh got huge praise from the president. And we all know if Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the judge of sexual assault while they were in high school, was even remotely angry during her testimony, she would have been framed as being “out of control.” Yep, privilege even supports you when you are the one accused of wrongdoing. However, the toxicity of the white male ego isn’t just in politics. We see it in Hollywood icons like Mel Gibson or so-called journalists like Bill O’Reilly. See some of the wildest white male breakdowns below:

Another Championship Team Gets Served Some Fast Food at the White House was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close