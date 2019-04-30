CLOSE
UPDATE: Two Killed in UNC Charlotte Shooting, Four Others Injured

Medic said two were pronounced dead at the scene. Two have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials confirmed the shooter is a student.

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte’s campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed to NBC Charlotte the shooter was a student.

A Medic supervisor told NBC Charlotte that one suspect is in custody. Officials have not said if there are any other suspects.

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time. No word on if any are UNC Charlotte students.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6:45 p.m., NinerAlerts said that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

An alert sent to students told everyone to “Run, Hide, Fight.”

The campus was placed on lockdown, and those on campus are urged to remain in a safe location.

Medic has a mass casualty bus on the way to the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., CMPD told UNC Charlotte students and families to head to 8600 University City Boulevard to reunite with families. This was the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte.

 

