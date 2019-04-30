CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

JAIILLLLLL?! Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail

0 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

 

JAIILLLLLL?! According to TMZ we won’t be seeing Soulja Boy anytime soon because he was just slapped with a hefty sentence for violating his probation!  The rapper appeared in court Tuesday where a judge sentenced him to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Soulja was arrested earlier this month after failing to complete his court-ordered community service and trying to falsify evidence that it was completed.  Making things worse Soulja home was raided by cops in February after an investigation was opened by an ex-girlfriend that said the rapper helped her captive in his garage.  During the raid, officers found ammunition which is in violation for his prior violation fora weapons case dating back to 2014.

RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Locked Up For Violating Probation

The judge ordered Soulja to serve his violation sentence immediately but knocked off 40 days as credit for time served.  So it looks we won’t be seeing him until sometime in January 2020 unless he gets off for good behavior.

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

22 photos Launch gallery

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Continue reading Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

[caption id="attachment_3021641" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Black Twitter collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos. As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying, “You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.” And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp5A_1UAJog Keep scrolling…

The Latest:

JAIILLLLLL?! Soulja Boy Sentenced to 240 Days in Jail was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close