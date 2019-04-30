CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}

4 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment 2019

Source: Terrell Travis / Radio One Digital

Patti LaBelle joins Raleigh, North Carolina for the 25th Anniversary of Women’s Empowerment. She sits down with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3, the two discuss the trials and tribulations of her career.

Ms. LaBelle expresses the hardship of losing so many of her family and friends. She emotionally speaks about how her son is who she considers as her hero.

RELATED ARTICLE :Patti Labelle Reminds Us Why She’s The Godmother of Soul [Exclusive Video]

Women's Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

21 photos Launch gallery

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

Continue reading Patti LaBelle At Women’s Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

Performing for 60 years, she’s been known for her legendary voice, cooking, and acting. “I never wanted to be an actress. I just wanted to sing and cook”, LaBelle said.

Latest…

Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO} was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close