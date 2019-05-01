CLOSE
You Can Get The Maxi-Cosi Magellan 5 in 1 Car Seat For $150 Off Right Now…Thank Us Later

When it comes to the safety of your baby, you proudly spare no expense. If you’re like me, pregnant and researching every “must-have” baby item on the net, you’re looking to invest in a product that gives you that extra peace of mind. (Though I’m quickly learning, peace of mind is for people without children. Lol).

A quick Google search will tell you that a car seat should be high on your registry list. Hit the search button again, and Maxi-Cosi’s Magellan is a favorite among moms for several reasons: price, style and the fact that you can currently get the 5 in 1 converter seat for $150 off.

The Magellan is on sale for 15% off at retailers like BuyBuyBaby, Nordstorm.com and Albee Baby. But if you’re participating in Target’s Trade-In Event (which ends this Saturday on 5/4), you can save 20% on the Magellan if you trade in an old car seat. Not yet convinced? How about an extra $50 off this week? Yes girl.

Here’s some perks of the Maxi-Cosi:

Magellan grows with your baby, which means you can use this bad boy from birth to 10-years-old, starting at 5 pounds up to 120 pounds. The Magellan has a patented Air Protect™ that’s built into the headrest to cushion the impact and also serves a soft pillow of comfort for your child’s everyday journey. With a 7-position recline, 3 adjustable torso height positions and 14 headrest heights, you might want to take a nap in this car seat yourself.

At this price, why not have several car seats for the two sets of grandparents so you don’t have to worry about swapping cars whenever it’s their time to babysit?!

