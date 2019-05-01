CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta; No Charges For Driver

0 reads
Leave a comment

An 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across the street in Atlanta on Friday morning, authorities said.

Kimonte Vincent was crossing the street with his cousin to go to a nearby store when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west, Channel 2 Action News reports.

“My cousin — he stopped to adjust his shoe — and as he was coming back, I just heard a boom,” Dominique Holcomb told Channel 2 Action News. “The truck — it knocked him on the ground.”

According to police, the driver saw Vincent but hit him after he “suddenly bent over moving further into the roadway.” The driver temporarily left the scene before returning “under his own volition,” police said.

Vincent was taken to a local Hospital, where he later died. No charges are anticipated against the driver.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Hit And Killed By Car In Atlanta; No Charges For Driver was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close