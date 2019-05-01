CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Woah baby! Eva Marcille is preparing to be a mom of three!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells PEOPLE that she is 17 weeks pregnant with her third child and second with hubby Michael Sterling.

Marcille, 34, shared the news along with some super cute maternity photos, showing her taking a drink from a smoothie glass in bed while her bare belly (complete with a drawn-on face) “sips” from its own straw.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille tells PEOPLE of her little one on the way. Baby No. 3 will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s daughter Marley Rae, 5, from a previous relationship.

“Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all,” she joked.

View this post on Instagram

🌻 link in bio🌻

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

RHOA Star Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close