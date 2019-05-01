Entertainment
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To Get To His Wife In Labor

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took things a bit too far in his heightened emotional state.

Kristopher Mosley, 26, is accused of pointing a handgun at two drivers during road-rage incidents, Cobb deputies told Channel 2 Action News.

In 911 calls obtained by Channel 2, two women said he pointed the gun, which had a red dot sight attached, at them around 7:30 p.m. April 20.

“He point a gun at me with a laser,” one of the women is heard saying on the call. “I mean, I’m shaking because there was a laser on it.”

The other woman said he drove close to her, switching lanes quickly and driving erratically.

“He was like tailgating me horribly on East-West, trying to push me out of the way,” she said on her 911 call. “Then when he switched lanes, he jumped right in front of me and hit his brakes and then drove off.”

After passing her car, Mosley allegedly pulled out his gun again and pointed it at that car as well, the news station reported. When asked by deputies what happened, Mosley allegedly admitted to flashing his gun at the two drivers because was he frantically rushing to get to his pregnant wife.

Mosley, who was allowed to turn himself in days later, was charged with two counts of pointing or aiming a gun at another, Cobb jail records show. He’s out of jail on a $2,420 bond.

