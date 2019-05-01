CLOSE
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Ray Parker Jr.

RAY PARKER JR.

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

We’ve got a great line up from you tonight on the  Wednesday Night Mini Concert ! Tune in tonight starting at 7 pm to hear a few selections from singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Ray Parker Jr. He’s written music for many of your favorite artist like;  the late Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan just to name a few. Parker was also a member of the funk and R&B band “Raydio“, formed in 1977. He later moved on to a solo career where he wrote, “Ghostbusters” which is also the theme song for the film Ghostbusters.

Tonight we celebrate the 65th birthday of Ray Parker Jr. 

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Ray Parker Jr. songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s a little something from Ray Parker Jr. for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

Photos
