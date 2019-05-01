Recently on the D.L. Hughley TV show Devon Franklin was on as a guest. This viewer was very unhappy with the language D.L. used in Mr. Franklin’s presence. They wrote that D.L was cursing and carrying on as if he were at the bar with his boys rather than with a minister. We all know Franklin is cool but he’s still a man of God!
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
FU DL: Watch Your Language! was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours