Recently on the D.L. Hughley TV show Devon Franklin was on as a guest. This viewer was very unhappy with the language D.L. used in Mr. Franklin’s presence. They wrote that D.L was cursing and carrying on as if he were at the bar with his boys rather than with a minister. We all know Franklin is cool but he’s still a man of God!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FU DL: Watch Your Language! was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: