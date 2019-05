Fellas, if you can’t seem to keep a woman you need to pay attention! DL breaks down some of the easiest things you can do to keep your lady. One of the simplest ways is to do spend time with her and her friends, if she asks you to. Listen to the audio to hear the rest of the list.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Ways To Keep A Woman was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: