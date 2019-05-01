The Breaks rapper Kurtis Blow is asking the public for prayers. The 59-year-old has been hospitalized, as he has plans to have a procedure done to stabilize one of his arteries.

Kurtis Blow wrote on his social media, “To all my friends and family. I am in the hospital at UCLA Medical. I am preparing for an aortic artery repair procedure tomorrow morning. The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I contacted from my recent travels to China. Dr. Kwon is an incredible surgeon with hundreds of these procedures under his belt. I trust that God will use him as a tool of success tomorrow.

Please keep me in prayer. I will see you all soon!!!! Encouraged!!! KB

We wish him a speedy recovery.

Kurtis Blow Hospitalized! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

