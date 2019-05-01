3 reads Leave a comment
Robert Downey Jr has scored one of the biggest payday’s of his career with Avengers: End Game. According to reports, he struck a special deal that has him in the millions.
According to The Hollywood Reporter.com, salary negotiations have been exposed between Robert Downey Jr. and the powers that be behind Avengers: Infinity War. Downey Jr., considered the face of the franchise, has negotiated a unique arrangement with studio chief Kevin Feige. Basically, he has snagged backend, meaning he’ll earn $75 million on Infinity War alone.
He is getting them coins!!!!
Avenger’s End Game: ROBERT DOWNEY JR. MAKES HOW MUCH? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours