Avenger’s End Game: ROBERT DOWNEY JR. MAKES HOW MUCH?

Robert Downey Jr has scored one of the biggest payday’s of his career with Avengers: End Game. According to reports, he struck a special deal that has him in the millions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter.com, salary negotiations have been exposed between Robert Downey Jr. and the powers that be behind Avengers: Infinity War. Downey Jr., considered the face of the franchise, has negotiated a unique arrangement with studio chief Kevin Feige. Basically, he has snagged backend, meaning he’ll earn $75 million on Infinity War alone.

He is getting them coins!!!!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

