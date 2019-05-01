CLOSE
OBAMAS REVEAL NETFLIX PROJECTS!

Last year the Obama’s announced their partnership with streaming giant Netflix, now they have announced their first slate of projects.

Obama at climate event in Chicago doesn't mention Trump's name; says U.S. in an 'unusual time'

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

President Obama said in a statement, “We plan to harness the power of storytelling via their production company Higher Ground.” He continued: “That’s why we couldn’t be more excited about these projects. Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

COMING TO NETFLIX

American FactorySnagged from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won for Best Director, it looks at a post-industrial Ohio.

Bloom: A scripted series set in NYC described as an upstairs/downstairs drama in the world of fashion after World War II, which will show the struggles women and people of color faced.

Untitled Frederick Douglass movie: A film adaptation of David W. Blight‘s book Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.

Overlooked: A scripted anthology series, it is an adaptation of The New York Times‘ ongoing obituary column of the same name.

Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents: A preschool series hailing from Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen that will educate kids and families about food.

Fifth Risk: A non-fiction series looking at work by everyday heroes who guide our government; it is based on Michael Lewis‘ book The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy.

Crip Camp: A feature-length documentary about a camp for disabled teens in the 1970s.

 

