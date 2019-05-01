Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself

0 reads Leave a comment
Avant turned 41 April 26th. John Monds of Foxy 107.1/104.3 presented the singer with a gift from the Radio One Family at Women’s Empowerment 2019.
He let the audience sing happy birthday, but he couldn’t help singing to himself. The R&B sensations let us all know, self love is the best love.
With 12,000 people in the building showing love. Nothing could top the Godmother of Soul, Patti Labelle praising his talents during her show that same night.
RELATED ARTICLE : Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}
Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast
68 photos Launch gallery
Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast
1. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 68
2. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 68
3. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 68
4. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 68
5. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 68
6. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 68
7. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 68
8. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 68
9. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 68
10. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 68
11. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 68
12. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 68
13. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 68
14. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 68
15. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 68
16. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 68
17. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 68
18. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 68
19. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 68
20. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 68
21. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 68
22. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 68
23. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 68
24. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 68
25. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 68
26. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 68
27. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 68
28. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 68
29. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 68
30. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 68
31. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 31 of 68
32. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 32 of 68
33. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 68
34. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 68
35. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 68
36. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 68
37. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 68
38. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 68
39. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 68
40. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 68
41. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 68
42. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 42 of 68
43. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 43 of 68
44. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 44 of 68
45. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 45 of 68
46. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 46 of 68
47. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 47 of 68
48. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 48 of 68
49. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 49 of 68
50. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 50 of 68
51. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 51 of 68
52. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 52 of 68
53. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 53 of 68
54. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 54 of 68
55. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 55 of 68
56. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 56 of 68
57. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 57 of 68
58. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 58 of 68
59. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 59 of 68
60. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 60 of 68
61. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 61 of 68
62. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 62 of 68
63. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 63 of 68
64. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 64 of 68
65. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 65 of 68
66. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 66 of 68
67. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 67 of 68
68. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 68 of 68
RELATED ARTICLE : Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}
Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours