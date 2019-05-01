CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself

0 reads
Leave a comment
Avant at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Avant turned 41 April 26th. John Monds of Foxy 107.1/104.3 presented the singer with a gift from the Radio One Family at Women’s Empowerment 2019.

He let the audience sing happy birthday, but he couldn’t help singing to himself. The R&B sensations let us all know, self love is the best love.

With 12,000 people in the building showing love. Nothing could top the Godmother of Soul, Patti Labelle praising his talents during her show that same night.

RELATED ARTICLE : Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}

Women's Empowerment 2019

Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast

68 photos Launch gallery

Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast

Continue reading Women’s Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast

Women's Empowerment 2019 VIP Breakfast

RELATED ARTICLE : Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}

 

Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close