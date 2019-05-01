CLOSE
G Herbo Facing One Year In Prison After Altercation With Child’s Mother

G Herbo could be looking at prison time if he’s convicted in his assault case with his child’s mother Ari.

G Herbo is now facing a battery charge for an altercation that went down with the mother of his child … and prosecutors say the rapper dragged the woman by her hair.

G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta last month after cops said he assaulted Ariana Fletcher during an argument. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Herbo’s been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Prosecutors are accusing him of intentionally hurting Ari by dragging her by her hair and scratching her arm badly enough to leave visible wounds.

