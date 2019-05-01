Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Nyla and Jaden are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Nyla and Jaden are both 27 and have been dating for three years. They have talked about taking the relationship to the next level. Nyla says the relationship was great in the beginning but lately things have been rocky. Now it seems like they argue about everything. They both say that they can overcome these disagreements, but tonight are asking if it’s realistic to think that even though they argue about almost everything, they can have a good marriage. What do you think and what’s your advice for this couple?

