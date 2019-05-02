0 reads Leave a comment
It seems like every year around this time we see all the reports about how Drake has cleaned up multiple awards at the Billboard Music Awards.
Well, we get to do it one more time!
Check this out!
VIA | HotNewHipHop
He encouraged artists to love and compliment each other.
“Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this,” he said. “I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I’ll never do it again.” Drake also thanked Billboard and said he needed a glass of champagne before adding, “Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week. Ay!”
Drake Wins Big At The BBMAs was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours