CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Remy Ma Released From Jail, Her Lawyer Calls Brittney Taylor A “Liar”

0 reads
Leave a comment

As the rap game continues to see a resurgence in domination from female emcees, an OG finds herself in a little bit of trouble.

Again.

Check out this write up from HotNewHipHop, and here’s to hoping that Rem doesn’t have to sit down for any substantial time for this. She’s been through enough!

Via | HotNewHipHop

The attorney also says witnesses will attest that Remy wasn’t even there.

Rapper Remy Ma‘s legal drama is heating up after she turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday. The Love & Hip Hop New York star was accompanied by her lawyer when she wasbooked on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment. This could send the rapper back to prison for a lengthy amount of time considering she’s currently on probation following a six-year stint behind bars.

According to Remy’s lawyer Dawn Florio, there is unquestionably no truth behind the allegations against her client. She says Remy was home nursing her four-month-old daughter when the alleged attack on Brittney Taylor, Remy’s Love & Hip Hop co-star, was supposed to have happened. “She’s going to fight this to the end,” Florio said.

READ MORE

 

Remy Ma Released From Jail, Her Lawyer Calls Brittney Taylor A “Liar” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close