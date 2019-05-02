CLOSE
Facebook Bans Louis Farrakhan, Labels Him ‘Dangerous’

Saviours' Day 2007

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Facebook has banned Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan from its platform along with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others, labeling them as “dangerous” and said they will be purged from its platforms, including Instagram.

Jones and his InfoWars media outlet had previous been banned from Facebook in August 2018 but will now be banned on Instagram as well. Others that have been banned and labeled dangerous include Laura LoomerMilo Yiannopoulous and Paul Joseph Watson as well as anti-Semite Paul Nehlen. Farrakhan was banned for his anti-Jewish rhetoric.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN Business. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

RELATED: Hit The Road Jack! Twitter Bans Republican Politician For Racist Tweet About Meghan Markle

