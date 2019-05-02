CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Rep. Steve Cohen Rips AG William Barr’s Absence From Testifying in House By Eating Fried Chicken

0 reads
Leave a comment
House Judiciary Committee

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Rep. Cohen referred to Attorney General Barr as “Chicken Barr” for not appearing in front in the House democrats.

 

A Democratic House lawmaker mocked Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday with some inventive props.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) brought a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a ceramic chicken figurine to the hearing, which featured an empty witness chair and a name card with Barr’s name. Barr said after Wednesday’s contentious Senate hearing that he wouldn’t attend the House session.

Cohen later placed the chicken figurine at the attorney general’s empty seat.

 

READ MORE: HuffPost.com

Article Courtesy of The Huffington Post

First Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and The Huffington Post

#IBelieveFrederica: 21 Tweets That Prove We Have The Congresswoman’s Back

22 photos Launch gallery

#IBelieveFrederica: 21 Tweets That Prove We Have The Congresswoman’s Back

Continue reading #IBelieveFrederica: 21 Tweets That Prove We Have The Congresswoman’s Back

#IBelieveFrederica: 21 Tweets That Prove We Have The Congresswoman’s Back

[caption id="attachment_2963875" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Tom Williams / Getty[/caption] Ever since Congresswoman Frederica Wilson revealed that she overheard President Trump tell Sgt. La David Johnson’s grieving widow, Myeshia Johnson, that her dead husband “knew what he was signing up for,” the Democratic Representative has been repeatedly attacked by the White House. First, #45 has called her a liar all while his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was caught lying about Wilson during a recent press briefing. Neither one has yet to publicly apologize to Wilson, and most likely won’t, but that won’t stop her from standing up strong and powerful against a new administration that seems hell bent on attacking Black women harsher than anyone else. And with the trending hashtag #IBelieveFrederica, it’s clear that we are standing right beside her.  

Rep. Steve Cohen Rips AG William Barr’s Absence From Testifying in House By Eating Fried Chicken was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close