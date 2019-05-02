Rep. Steve Cohen Rips AG William Barr’s Absence From Testifying in House By Eating Fried Chicken

Rep. Cohen referred to Attorney General Barr as “Chicken Barr” for not appearing in front in the House democrats.
A Democratic House lawmaker mocked Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday with some inventive props.
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) brought a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a ceramic chicken figurine to the hearing, which featured an empty witness chair and a name card with Barr’s name. Barr said after Wednesday’s contentious Senate hearing that he wouldn’t attend the House session.
Cohen later placed the chicken figurine at the attorney general’s empty seat.
