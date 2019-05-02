CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

This Guy Got Twin Sisters Pregnant And Apparently They’re “Both Cool With It” [Photos]

See what social media has been saying about the "throuple."

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cropped Hands Of Man Touching Pregnant Belly Against White Background

Source: Ninni Pirrone / EyeEm / Getty

One guy is taking the expression “sister wives” to an entirely new level after he got twin sisters pregnant. Not only is Keonyae expecting a baby girl from one and a baby boy from the other, both sisters seem to be perfectly fine with it.

The Shade Room writes, “So, Keonyae met the twin sisters Nia and Nydia at a gym when he was a personal trainer. Apparently, he started dating one and slowly started talking to the other. Before they knew it, twin sister Nia was pregnant, followed by her sister Nydia who became pregnant just one month later.”

ALSO: 47 Times Diddy Went Into Devoted Daddy Mode

ALSO: Football Wifey! Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz 

In an exclusive interview with TSR, the father-to-be reportedly said everything is on the up and up…

“We exclusively spoke to Keonyae and he says things are just fine. They are all okay with the situation and he says they’ve been happily in a ‘throuple’ for a while now. As far as the sex of the babies, Nia is expecting her baby girl on May 6th, while her twin sister Nydia is expecting a boy on June 6th,” TSR states. “Keyonae and the ladies are excited to take their next step in their relationship and hope to be great coparents.”

Not surprisingly, Keyonae was happy to brag as though he achieved some sort of unattainable feat. “I bet ima the only nigga y’all know wit twin baby mommas and both kool wit it,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of his baby mamas-to-be. “I need a show blood.” His handle “@takeoffdemdraws” is also worth noting.

He has since deactivated his IG profile, but the comments under his photos were… interesting.

“lol i feel bad ffor dem kids lol they gone bullied like a mf n i pray they both have twins,” one follower wrote.

“I can smell the 9th grade education through this picture,” another quipped.

Yet another one of his followers commented, “This the real reason kids become suicidal. Y’all just made these kids the laughingstock and topic of discussion. That’s going to be so embarrassing when they have to tell people they’re cousins and and siblings. Poor kids.”

Click here to see photos of the throuple and let us know what you think. We’re going to go on record and say this is weird as hell… and nothing to be bragging about.

 

This Guy Got Twin Sisters Pregnant And Apparently They’re “Both Cool With It” [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close