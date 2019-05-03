CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece

0 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The Braxton family are mourning the death of their beloved niece Lauren Braxton, who died of an apparent heart condition earlier this week. The heartbreaking news prompted responses from Toni Braxton and the rest of the family on social media sans Tamar, who later posted a note about monitoring people’s grieving process.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy in their time of sadness and loss,” the Braxton family said in a statement.

While Toni posted “R.I.P. to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton… I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken.” Tamar remained silent , but found herself clapping a fan after she posted this:

Now Tamar could use a piece of humble pie but this was not the time or status for this comment, which is why Tamar proceeded to read the fan for filth. Who was in the right and who was wrong?

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

Tamar Braxton And Her Mysterious Boyfriend Are Back Together

 

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close