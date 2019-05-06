CLOSE
Private Funeral Service Being Held For John Singleton

Family and friends of director John Singleton will gather today for a private funeral service. The Oscar-nominated director died April 29th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 51. Singleton went to the hospital complaining of leg pain and suffered a massive stroke on April 17th. His family later made the decision to remove him from life support. TMZ is reporting Monday’s service will be held at Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district followed by internment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. Singleton was best known for directing the 1991 South Los Angeles drama “Boyz ‘n the Hood.” His other movies included “Poetic Justice,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft.”

Private Funeral Service Being Held For John Singleton was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Photos
