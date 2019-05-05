Weekend Box Office: Avengers: End Game Still #1- May 5, 2019

0 reads Leave a comment
“Avengers: Endgame” still holding down the number one spot.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$145,804,000
|-59.2%
|4,662
|–
|$31,275
|$619,698,638
|$356
|2
|2
|N
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$11,000,000
|–
|2,222
|–
|$4,950
|$11,000,000
|$8
|1
|3
|N
|Long Shot
|LG/S
|$10,025,000
|–
|3,230
|–
|$3,104
|$10,025,000
|–
|1
|4
|N
|Uglydolls
|STX
|$8,510,000
|–
|3,652
|–
|$2,330
|$8,510,000
|$45
|1
|5
|2
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$4,276,000
|-48.6%
|2,243
|-192
|$1,906
|$420,768,018
|–
|9
|6
|4
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$3,948,000
|-42.0%
|2,884
|-29
|$1,369
|$33,224,512
|–
|3
|7
|3
|The Curse of La Llorona
|WB (NL)
|$3,500,000
|-56.5%
|2,540
|-832
|$1,378
|$48,100,003
|$9
|3
|8
|5
|Shazam!
|WB (NL)
|$2,450,000
|-56.1%
|2,521
|-1,110
|$972
|$135,193,790
|$100
|5
|9
|7
|Little
|Uni.
|$1,474,000
|-57.5%
|1,358
|-761
|$1,085
|$38,584,325
|$20
|4
|10
|6
|Dumbo (2019)
|BV
|$1,433,000
|-59.0%
|1,668
|-712
|$859
|$109,709,592
|$170
|6
