Weekend Box Office: Avengers: End Game Still #1- May 5, 2019

“Avengers: Endgame” still holding down the number one spot.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Avengers: Endgame BV $145,804,000 -59.2% 4,662 $31,275 $619,698,638 $356 2
2 N The Intruder (2019) SGem $11,000,000 2,222 $4,950 $11,000,000 $8 1
3 N Long Shot LG/S $10,025,000 3,230 $3,104 $10,025,000 1
4 N Uglydolls STX $8,510,000 3,652 $2,330 $8,510,000 $45 1
5 2 Captain Marvel BV $4,276,000 -48.6% 2,243 -192 $1,906 $420,768,018 9
6 4 Breakthrough Fox $3,948,000 -42.0% 2,884 -29 $1,369 $33,224,512 3
7 3 The Curse of La Llorona WB (NL) $3,500,000 -56.5% 2,540 -832 $1,378 $48,100,003 $9 3
8 5 Shazam! WB (NL) $2,450,000 -56.1% 2,521 -1,110 $972 $135,193,790 $100 5
9 7 Little Uni. $1,474,000 -57.5% 1,358 -761 $1,085 $38,584,325 $20 4
10 6 Dumbo (2019) BV $1,433,000 -59.0% 1,668 -712 $859 $109,709,592 $170 6

