USHER: Settles Herpes Lawsuit

Usher has reached a settlement to make his $20 million herpes lawsuit go away.

The singer was sued for negligence, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud by a woman named Laura Helm, who claimed that he had unprotected sex with her knowing he was infected.

TMZ reports that the case was dismissed this week after both sides “reached an amicable resolution.”

It’s unknown what the resolution is costing Usher.

Fasho Thoughts:

The best part of this for Usher is that, unlike herpes, this case is gone forever and can’t come back.

Usher denied the woman’s claims, but when you’re famous and have a lot of money, it’s just easier to pay to make things go away.

Whether it’s true or not, the lawsuit caused Usher a lot of embarrassment.

