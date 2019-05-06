Meghan Markle Gives Birth! See The Official Announcement

The newest royal baby is here!!

Meghan Markle went into labor Monday and has given birth to a healthy baby boy!

Few details of the couple’s birth have been release to public. Last month, Kensington Palace said that the birth would be revealed only once Harry and Meghan had the opportunity to celebrate privately.

Harry married the Duchess of Sussex last year in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

Source: NBC News

Written By: tkminspired Posted 2 hours ago

