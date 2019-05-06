CLOSE
41 Dead After Plane Bursts Into Flames on Runway In Russia

Tragedy struck over the weekend, and it seems as if airplanes and major airliners have been having a rough couple of months.

Actually, couple of years.

Check out this horrible story that broke about a Russian airplane. Our prayers and condolences go out to all the victims and their families.

Via | HotNewHipHop

A tragic accident takes place on a Russian runway.

At least 41 people have been killed after a Russian passenger plane burst into flames on Sunday at a Moscow airport after making an emergency landing.

According to the country’s Investigative Committee, two children are among those who have died in addition to one American citizen as reported by Russian News Agency Interfax.

According to CNN, the Russian Superjet 100 was flying from Moscow to Murmansk when a fire broke out on board. The place was forced to return and make a hard landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.  Interfax reports that Aeroflot Flight SU1492 experienced a “loss of communication” due to a lightning strike. Video of the crash shows the plane bouncing on the runway and becoming engulfed in flames shortly after making a hard landing.

 

